New Uses Of Coal And How First Responders Cope With COVID This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we have a conversation with Brian Anderson, the director of the National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown and who was appointed by the White House to lead the Biden administration’s task force on coal and power plant communities.

Also, in this show, the Ohio Valley has been hard hit by the latest surge in COVID-19, and that’s impacting all aspects of the healthcare system. First responders across Kentucky and Ohio have dealt with staffing and bed shortages while learning to manage a new disease.

