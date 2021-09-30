© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Flatwater Trails, Foster Care And Redistricting Talks On This West Virginia Morning

Published September 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, it took more than 20 years to develop, but there are now standards for a flatwater trail system in West Virginia. We learn about them.

Also, in this show, a temporary moratorium against pushing foster children out of care after their 18th birthday has expired. We learn what this means.

And the first set of West Virginia lawmakers will begin this week, in earnest, the once-each-decade process of redistricting.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

