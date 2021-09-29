© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
Tackling The Nursing Shortage And Regulating 'Forever Chemicals' On This West Virginia Morning

Published September 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
092921 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, the coronavirus pandemic has brought to light the nursing shortage that West Virginia, and the nation, have been facing for years. Also, in this show, Pennsylvania is still working out how PFAS regulations will look in the state.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

