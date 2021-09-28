Strains On Health Centers And A W.Va. Singer-Songwriter Draws National Attention This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a singer and songwriter from the state’s Eastern Panhandle has recently gained national attention. One of his songs is nearing a million streams on the streaming service Spotify. We have a conversation with him.

Also, in this show, the coronavirus pandemic continues to put strains on medical providers in the Ohio Valley. Public health departments are struggling to provide core services while managing community outbreaks of COVID-19.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning