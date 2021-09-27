© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Morning

Hospital Challenges And A Conversation With The 2022 W.Va. Teacher Of The Year On This West Virginia Morning

Published September 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we have a conversation with the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Brian Casto. Also, in this show, we hear from a community hospital administrator in Greenbrier County who shares some insight into the challenges facing his hospital.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningCoronavirus PandemicCOVID-19Delta VariantWest Virginia Teacher of the YearBrian Casto
