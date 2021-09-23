© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Juvenile Justice, Power Plants And Aviation Opportunities This West Virginia Morning

Published September 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT
0923 West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

West Virginia electric power customers may be asked to pay more to keep three coal-burning power plants open longer, a look at the reasons West Virginia has had one of the highest rates of juvenile incarceration in the country and West Virginia native Emily Calandrelli has built a career encouraging kids, especially girls, to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Her latest project is based right here in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningAppalachian PowerWest Virginia Division of Juvenile ServicesAviation
Stay Connected