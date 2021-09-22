A Conversation With West Virginia COVID Czar Dr. Clay Marsh

COVID-19 is raging on in West Virginia, where the rate of new cases is one of the worst in the nation. Health experts and data suggest cases can’t get much worse, they’ve hit a peak and will begin to fall drastically.

But the state’s coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, knows more patients will continue to get sick and die in the coming weeks. Health reporter June Leffler spoke with Marsh by phone.

