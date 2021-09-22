© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

A Conversation With West Virginia COVID Czar Dr. Clay Marsh

Published September 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT
091721 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image-5.png

COVID-19 is raging on in West Virginia, where the rate of new cases is one of the worst in the nation. Health experts and data suggest cases can’t get much worse, they’ve hit a peak and will begin to fall drastically.

But the state’s coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, knows more patients will continue to get sick and die in the coming weeks. Health reporter June Leffler spoke with Marsh by phone.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content. You can keep up with the latest West Virginia news throughout the day on our website, wvpublic.org.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

West Virginia Morning
Stay Connected
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
See stories by West Virginia Public Broadcasting