New COVID Cases Decline, Group Nudges Manchin On Voting Rights And Child Care Challenges

On this West Virginia Morning, a decline in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend suggests West Virginia has reached its peak of the delta surge. But as June Leffler reports, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise.

Speakers from West Virginia joined a Monday press conference sponsored by the Poor People's Campaign calling for action from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Eric Douglas has more.

The storied Wyoming Hotel in downtown Mullins is getting a facelift from a local non-profit. Andrea Billups has more.

West Virginia women have the lowest workforce participation rate in the country. Many Mountain State moms want to work, but can’t because of the lack of child care. They either can’t find child care, or they can’t afford it. Last year’s unexpected closure of schools in the spring, and then months of isolation from extended families and caregivers, really put a spotlight on these issues.

But child care challenges pre-date the pandemic. Emily Corio reports.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content. You can keep up with the latest West Virginia news throughout the day on our website, wvpublic.org.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.