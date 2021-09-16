© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Evolution Of Power Plants And Electricity Access On This West Virginia Morning

Published September 16, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
091621 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, aging power plants, alternative fuels and environmental regulations are causing a shift in how electricity is generated in this country.

Also, in this show, we have a story from the Allegheny Front about planting yards with native species instead of grass – and why do it.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningPower PlantsCoal -- And The Way ForwardThe Allegheny Front
Stay Connected