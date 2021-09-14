Mine Union Struggles For Relevance And How A Texas Abortion Law Might Impact W.Va., This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the United Mine Workers Union has seen dramatic losses in membership over the years, but the organization hasn’t gone away. We explore the UMWA’s role in the state’s future.

Also, in this show, it’s now almost impossible to legally access an abortion in Texas, as a new law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most women know they’re pregnant. We explore what this law could mean for West Virginia.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning