Women Coal Miners Who Make Their Mark, This West Virginia Morning

Published September 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we have two stories related to coal mining and coal communities. We share a story about a woman coal miner in our special, two-week series “Coal – And The Way Forward,” and we hear about upcoming challenges for the Abandoned Mine Lands Fund and the Black Lung excise tax in Kentucky.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

