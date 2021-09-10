Reflecting On 9/11 Two Decades Later This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we look back on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

At least five people with ties to the state died in the events that played out in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Mary Lou Hague, originally of Parkersburg, former WVU Quarterback Chris Gray and WVU graduate Jim Samuel all lost their lives after a pair of planes crashed into the Twin Towers.

Shelly Marshall, the wife of a Morgantown native, died while working at the Pentagon. Huntington native Paul Ambrose was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Defense Department’s headquarters.

In this special episode of West Virginia Morning, we hear from two people who share their firsthand accounts of what they experienced on one of America’s darkest days.

