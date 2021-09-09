© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Navigating Black Lung And Kathy Mattea Tapped As New Mountain Stage Host On This West Virginia Morning

Published September 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT
090921 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, experts thought twenty years ago that black lung was going away. But today, more coal miners are exhibiting symptoms. Also, in this show, after 38 years and more than 900 episodes, co-founder Larry Groce is handing the hosting mic of Mountain Stage over to Kathy Mattea.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningBlack LungCoal -- And The Way ForwardKathy MatteaMountain Stage
