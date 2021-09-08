What Students Learn About Coal This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about an effort in Kentucky to scrap statewide mask mandates for schools and in a separate story we hear about the rise in pediatric cases of COVID-19 in the Ohio Valley.

There is also news about an effort to unmask the owners of an anti-pipeline Facebook group and what to do with used tires, instead of throwing them in the stream.

For today’s installment of our series Coal – The Way Forward, we look at how coal mining is taught as part of the eighth grade West Virginia Studies program.

