Kicking Off A Look At Coal This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the latest COVID-19 numbers from Gov. Jim Justice, some help for Grandfamilies and an update on West Virginia Paralympian Johnathon Gore.

There is also information about how children in foster care can receive free membership to the Girl or Boy Scouts and a look at International Overdose Awareness Day.

West Virginia also kicks off its new series Coal – A Way Forward with an overview story of what is to come over the next two weeks.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning