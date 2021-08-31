© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Spotlighting HIV In W.Va. And Concord Coach Competes In Paralympics On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 31, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
083121 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, the AIDS epidemic is entering its 40th year. We begin a three-part series spotlighting the struggles of those whose lives were affected by HIV and AIDS in West Virginia.

Also, in this show, Fayetteville native Jonathon Gore finished seventh in the 100-meter dash in the 2021 Paralympics Monday in Tokyo. The Concord University assistant track and field coach and former student standout was celebrated on the Athens campus.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningHIV/AIDSConcord UniversityParalympicsFloodingHuntington
Stay Connected