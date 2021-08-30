© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Morning

Home Vaccines And Appalachian Science Fiction On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 30, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, author and Appalachian journalist Alison Stine talks with us about her science fiction novel “Road Out of Winter.”

Also, in this show, as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the Ohio Valley, health departments and the National Guard have coordinated home visits to vaccinate those who don’t have access to transportation or who are medically vulnerable.

