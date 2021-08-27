Lead Water Lines, Invasive Insects And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a protest demanding U.S. Senator Joe Manchin take action on social welfare issues, news about the ongoing issue of coal-fired electric generation plants and their possible closures along with news about an invasive species coming to the region.

Throughout the U.S., lead lines still carry drinking water to millions of homes. In the past year, five children in Clarksburg have tested positive for elevated levels of lead in their blood. That has prompted a total reevaluation of the city’s water system. June Leffler has that story.

And for our Song of the Week, listen to Emmylou Harris’ unforgettable take on “Love Hurts,” which she first sang with Gram Parsons in 1973.

