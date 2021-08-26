© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Sounds Of Summer And Grandfamilies This West Virginia Morning

Published August 26, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
082621 West Virginia Morning - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, COVID-19 concerns, an ethics investigation into West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney and the sounds of summer. You will also hear about a Netflix documentary about the life of West Virginia boxer Christy Martin. There is also an excerpt from the award-winning Us & Them episode “Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis.”

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

