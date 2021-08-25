© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
National Wildlife Head Highlights W.Va.’s Natural Beauty And Kids Talk Pandemic School Year This West Virginia Morning

Published August 25, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, the pandemic school year came with a lot of challenges and different perspectives. We hear from kids about their experiences. Also, in this show, we have a conversation about West Virginia with Collin O’Mara president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

