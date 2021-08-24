Understanding COVID-19 Variants And Sharing Oral Histories From The Battle Of Blair Mountain This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the approaching 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain has many people looking back for lessons to be learned. We discuss a new book that tells the story of the battle and aftermath through the eyes of people who were there.

Also, in this show, we’re 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and things seem as uncertain as ever before. Cases and hospitalizations are rising, and the more dangerous Delta variant is now the most common strain of the virus. We hear from two infectious disease doctors based in West Virginia.

