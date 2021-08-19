Civilian Conservation Corps And A New Coal Miner Art Exhibit For The State On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a photography project with life size images of West Virginia coal miners has been donated to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. We learn about it.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, is a public radio program that reports on environmental issues in the region. We have their latest story about the Civilian Conservation Corps.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning