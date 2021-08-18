Challenges Of Returning To School In 2021 On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Kanawha County Schools was the first county school system in the state to return for the fall. The county was also the first district to issue a masking mandate for all pre-K-5th grade. We have a discussion with the Kanawha County Superintendent of Schools.

