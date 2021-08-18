© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Challenges Of Returning To School In 2021 On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT
081821 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, Kanawha County Schools was the first county school system in the state to return for the fall. The county was also the first district to issue a masking mandate for all pre-K-5th grade. We have a discussion with the Kanawha County Superintendent of Schools.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

