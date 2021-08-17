Voting Rights And 'Forever Chemicals' In Kentucky On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, high levels of PFAS, also called “forever chemicals,” have contaminated a plastics recycling company in Henderson, Kentucky. We learn about the extent of the pollution.

Also, in this show, 50 years ago, 18, 19 and 20-year-olds were given the right to vote. West Virginia’s senior U.S. senator at the time, Jennings Randolph, was instrumental in that effort. We speak with Mike Queen and Lee Dean from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office to learn about the impact.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning