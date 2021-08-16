© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Vaccine Mandate Legality And Bail Bonds Reform On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 16, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT
081621 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we look at how a new law is affecting bail bonds businesses and how some say they save the state money. Also, in this show, we have a conversation about whether vaccine mandates are legal and who decides that they’re necessary.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningBailBondCOVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus Pandemic
Stay Connected