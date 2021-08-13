Adventures Of A Canoer And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we meet canoer Neal Moore, who’s 17 months into an adventure to paddle 22 rivers in America. Moore plans to wrap up his trip this December at the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Also, in this show, musician Sarah Jarosz has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, "House of Mercy.”

