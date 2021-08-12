State Test Scores Released And A Discussion On Education's Toughest Issues This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state officials released student testing data for 2021 this week. Scores in math, science and English language arts dropped during the pandemic. Also, in this show, we listen to the second part of a conversation with West Virginia native and new head of the National School Boards Association Chip Slaven.

