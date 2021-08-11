© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

New Head Of National School Boards Association Weighs In On Masks This West Virginia Morning

Published August 11, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
081121 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we listen to the first of a two-part conversation with new interim Executive Director and CEO of the National School Boards Association -- and West Virginia native -- Chip Slaven.

Also, in this show, we have updates on a federal, bipartisan infrastructure bill and President Joe Biden has nominated current West Virginia state Senator William J. Ihlenfeld to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningNational School Boards AssociationChip SlavenInfrastructureWilliam IhlenfeldU.S. SenateCOVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus Pandemic
Stay Connected