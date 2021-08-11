New Head Of National School Boards Association Weighs In On Masks This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we listen to the first of a two-part conversation with new interim Executive Director and CEO of the National School Boards Association -- and West Virginia native -- Chip Slaven.

Also, in this show, we have updates on a federal, bipartisan infrastructure bill and President Joe Biden has nominated current West Virginia state Senator William J. Ihlenfeld to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District.

