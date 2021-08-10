© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Forever Chemicals And Overcrowded Jails On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 10, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, high levels of “forever chemicals” have contaminated a plastics recycling company in Henderson, Kentucky. Also, in this show, we have the next installment in a new series “Bail in West Virginia.” Patrick Orsagos examines the state’s overcrowded jail populations.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

