© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

A New Air National Guard Leader And A Homegrown Paralympian Heads to Japan On This West Virginia Morning

Published August 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT
082121 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, Fayetteville native Jonathon Gore qualified for the Paralympics that will be hosted in Japan later this month. We talk with him about his accomplishment. Also, in this show, we have a conversation with newly promoted Brig. Gen. David Cochran who assumed command of the West Virginia Air National Guard.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningParalympicsWest Virginia Air National GuardFayette County
Stay Connected