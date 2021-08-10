A New Air National Guard Leader And A Homegrown Paralympian Heads to Japan On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Fayetteville native Jonathon Gore qualified for the Paralympics that will be hosted in Japan later this month. We talk with him about his accomplishment. Also, in this show, we have a conversation with newly promoted Brig. Gen. David Cochran who assumed command of the West Virginia Air National Guard.

