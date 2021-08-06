New Book Explores Dark Period In American, Appalachian History This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from writer Elizabeth Catte, who wrote a new book called “Pure America: Eugenics and the Making of Modern Virginia,” which explores a dark history that touches Appalachia.

Also, in this show, Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a top coal lobbyist to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, and organizations and communities in southern West Virginia are gearing up for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain.

We also listen to alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket performing “Walk On The Ocean” for our Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

