Booster Shots, Masks In Schools And Coal Decline In Wyoming This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state of Wyoming has been the number one coal producer for years, with West Virginia in second. But the industry in the Big Sky state is struggling. We chat with Wyoming Public Media reporter Cooper McKim about it.

Also, in this show, we have the latest news on COVID-19 booster shot guidance, on wastewater treatment projects at power plants, and state officials Wednesday announced there will not be a statewide mask mandate for schools this fall.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

