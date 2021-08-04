Masks In Schools, HIV And The Battle Of Blair Mountain This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, this month marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain. Folkways reporter Rebecca Williams talked to Saro Lynch-Thomason about the Blair Pathways Project, which tells the history of the West Virginia Mine Wars, through music.

Also, in this show, we have news updates on masks in schools, HIV in Kanawha County, and voting rights.

