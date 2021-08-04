© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Masks In Schools, HIV And The Battle Of Blair Mountain This West Virginia Morning

Published August 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT
080421 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, this month marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain. Folkways reporter Rebecca Williams talked to Saro Lynch-Thomason about the Blair Pathways Project, which tells the history of the West Virginia Mine Wars, through music.

Also, in this show, we have news updates on masks in schools, HIV in Kanawha County, and voting rights.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningHIVMasksKanawha CountyWest Virginia Department of EducationBattle of Blair MountainWest Virginia Mine Wars
Stay Connected