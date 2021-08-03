More On Kentucky Flood Recovery And Breeding Tomatoes This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, for more than 70 years, a researcher at West Virginia University has been breeding and perfecting tomatoes. Now his work is on its way to help developing countries.

Also, in this show, the clock has run out for residents of eastern Kentucky affected by flooding earlier this year to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. As the region recovers, efforts have been disrupted by relentless summer rains. In the second story of a two-part series, Corinne Boyer reports on challenges Kentuckians face nearly five months after the flooding disaster.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

