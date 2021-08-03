© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

More On Kentucky Flood Recovery And Breeding Tomatoes This West Virginia Morning

Published August 3, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT
080321 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, for more than 70 years, a researcher at West Virginia University has been breeding and perfecting tomatoes. Now his work is on its way to help developing countries.

Also, in this show, the clock has run out for residents of eastern Kentucky affected by flooding earlier this year to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. As the region recovers, efforts have been disrupted by relentless summer rains. In the second story of a two-part series, Corinne Boyer reports on challenges Kentuckians face nearly five months after the flooding disaster.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningEastern KentuckyFEMAFederal Emergency Management AgencyFloodingTomatoWest Virginia University
Stay Connected