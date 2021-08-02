Kentucky Flood Recovery And Exploring Bail On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia University journalism graduate student Patrick Orsagos wanted to know how a new law, aimed to reduce overcrowded regional jails by encouraging judges to release people on personal recognizance bonds, would work. We kickoff a new series, “$50,000 to Freedom: Exploring Bail in West Virginia.”

Also, in this show, it’s been almost five months since floods devastated multiple counties in eastern Kentucky. Federal Emergency Management Agency deadlines have been extended twice, but affected communities are still struggling to get help. Reporter Katie Myers from WMMT visited one of the hardest-hit areas, the town of Jackson in Breathitt County.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode.


