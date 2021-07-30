Ballads, Lullabies And Indie-Pop On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Elizabeth LaPrelle grew up performing music with her family in southwestern Virginia. She left Appalachia and spent several years in Baltimore and New York City. Inside Appalachia co-host Mason Adams asked LaPrelle to talk about her decision to return home.

Also, in this show, indie-pop duo The Weepies, has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week. We listen to their performance of “Please Speak Well of Me.”

