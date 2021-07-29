© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy's Future and Community Response to Drug Treatment Centers On This West Virginia Morning

Published July 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT
072921 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, while officials from Cabell County argue in court that three drug distributors owe the county and the City of Huntington $2 billion, Wood County is moving to restrict treatment care facilities.

Also, in this show, state utility regulators are considering upgrades to three West Virginia power plants to keep them running into the next decade. Also, through energy co-ops, people in Huntington are coming together and using solar to save on their utility bills.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning coal-fired power plants Solar Co-ops Drug Treatment Opioid Settlement Opioid Epidemic Cabell County Wood County
