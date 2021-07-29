Energy's Future and Community Response to Drug Treatment Centers On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, while officials from Cabell County argue in court that three drug distributors owe the county and the City of Huntington $2 billion, Wood County is moving to restrict treatment care facilities.

Also, in this show, state utility regulators are considering upgrades to three West Virginia power plants to keep them running into the next decade. Also, through energy co-ops, people in Huntington are coming together and using solar to save on their utility bills.

