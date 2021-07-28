Critical Components Of Virtual Learning On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, education reporter Liz McCormick spoke with Chris Harrington, director of Michigan Virtual Learning Research Institute at Michigan Virtual School, to get some perspective on ways to have successful virtual learning – and the importance of reliable internet access.

Also, in this show, we have stories on new guidance for mask wearing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a landmark opioid trial, the latest on the fates of two power plants, and an effort by the Appalachian Mind Health Initiative.

