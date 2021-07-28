© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Critical Components Of Virtual Learning On This West Virginia Morning

Published July 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, education reporter Liz McCormick spoke with Chris Harrington, director of Michigan Virtual Learning Research Institute at Michigan Virtual School, to get some perspective on ways to have successful virtual learning – and the importance of reliable internet access.

Also, in this show, we have stories on new guidance for mask wearing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a landmark opioid trial, the latest on the fates of two power plants, and an effort by the Appalachian Mind Health Initiative.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningClosing the COVID GapEducation NewsVirtual LearningMichigan Virtual Learning Research InstituteCoronavirus PandemicOpioid SettlementPower PlantsMasks
