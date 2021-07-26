Potential Problems For Medicaid In Post-Pandemic World This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia has a much higher rate of Medicaid enrollment than most states. That’s due to high numbers of low-income households, Medicaid expansion and now the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a conversation about potential budget issues Medicaid may face down the road.

