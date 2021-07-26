© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Potential Problems For Medicaid In Post-Pandemic World This West Virginia Morning

Published July 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT
072621 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia has a much higher rate of Medicaid enrollment than most states. That’s due to high numbers of low-income households, Medicaid expansion and now the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a conversation about potential budget issues Medicaid may face down the road.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningMedicaidchemical leadShelley Moore CapitoCoronavirus Pandemic
Stay Connected