Folk Music And Substance Use Treatment On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Us & Them host Trey Kay speaks with Dr. James Berry from WVU’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute about medication-based treatment of substance use disorder.

Also, in this show, it’s the 35th anniversary of rock icon Peter Gabriel's landmark album “So.” Eclectopia host Jim Lange speaks with Daniel and Lauren Goans, who make up the Charlottesville, Virginia-based folk group Lowland Hum. They just released a track-by-track cover of “So” called "So Low."

