West Virginia Morning

Folk Music And Substance Use Treatment On This West Virginia Morning

Published July 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, Us & Them host Trey Kay speaks with Dr. James Berry from WVU’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute about medication-based treatment of substance use disorder.

Also, in this show, it’s the 35th anniversary of rock icon Peter Gabriel's landmark album “So.” Eclectopia host Jim Lange speaks with Daniel and Lauren Goans, who make up the Charlottesville, Virginia-based folk group Lowland Hum. They just released a track-by-track cover of “So” called "So Low."

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

