How Schools Are Helping Students This Summer On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we have a special, extended episode of our summer education radio series “Closing the COVID Gap.” In this show, we visit four sites in the state where summer school remediation efforts are helping kids with learning loss and social-emotional needs.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Liz McCormick produced this show.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning