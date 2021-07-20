Bat Health And Veteran Education This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, White Nose Syndrome has decimated bat populations across North America, including the little brown bat. But researchers are looking for ways to fight the syndrome. Also, the American Public University System, based in Charles Town is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The school is based in the state, but it serves thousands of active-duty military members, veterans, and family members nationwide.

