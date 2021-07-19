Songbird Deaths And Combating The Opioid Crisis This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a quick response team program has been introduced to the rural county of Wayne to help combat the opioid crisis. Also, we speak with Ethan Barton, the wildlife disease specialist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, to discuss the latest on why a growing number of birds across the mid-Atlantic are becoming sick or even dying.

