© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Songbird Deaths And Combating The Opioid Crisis This West Virginia Morning

Published July 19, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT
071921 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, a quick response team program has been introduced to the rural county of Wayne to help combat the opioid crisis. Also, we speak with Ethan Barton, the wildlife disease specialist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, to discuss the latest on why a growing number of birds across the mid-Atlantic are becoming sick or even dying.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningOpioid CrisisPFASBirds
Stay Connected