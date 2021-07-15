© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Blood Donations And Keeping Clocks Ticking This West Virginia Morning

Published July 15, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, antique mechanical clocks are more than just collectibles or things of beauty for some. We meet a man who keeps old clocks running. Also, the need for blood donations is at a critical level nationwide, according to the national Red Cross. We chat with Erica Mani, the CEO of the Central Appalachian region, to find out what is causing the shortage.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

