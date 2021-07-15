Blood Donations And Keeping Clocks Ticking This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, antique mechanical clocks are more than just collectibles or things of beauty for some. We meet a man who keeps old clocks running. Also, the need for blood donations is at a critical level nationwide, according to the national Red Cross. We chat with Erica Mani, the CEO of the Central Appalachian region, to find out what is causing the shortage.

