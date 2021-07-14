© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Opioid Trial, Black Lung And Higher Education Needs On This West Virginia Morning

Published July 14, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
071421 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we explore the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on higher education. Also, we have news updates on a landmark opioid trial in Charleston, on two closing power plants in the state and a petition seeking better protections against black lung disease.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningWest Virginia MorningHigher EducationBlack LungPower PlantsJim JusticeOpioid Settlement
Stay Connected