Protecting Songbirds And An Annual Wildflower Pilgrimage This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, sick and dying songbirds are being reported across the country. Wildlife officials are asking people to take down bird feeders and remove birdbaths. Also, in this show, Dolly Sods is the site of an annual nature walk called the West Virginia Wildflower Pilgrimage. This year was the 59th time that wildflower and birding experts descended on the area for the event.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

