© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Classrooms On Wheels And Vaccine Incentive Efforts This West Virginia Morning

Published July 12, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT
071221 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia is one of several states offering incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it making a difference? Also, we learn about a program in Mercer County where school buses are traveling to neighborhoods to help students academically and emotionally.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningCoroanvirus PandemicCOVID-19 VaccineMercer CountyEducation NewsJoe JeffriesAmerican Rescue Plan
Stay Connected