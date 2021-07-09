Homemade White Water Paddles, The Earls of Leicester Live On Mountain Stage

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about those who build their own whitewater paddles and have a song of the week from some bluegrass all-stars.

Whitewater paddling is pretty popular in the region but it wasn’t that long ago modern paddlers first started exploring these rivers, designing their own gear and even building their own paddles. Some of those DIY paddle makers are now master crafters, and their work is in high demand. Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps Reporter Clara Haizlett has more.

The Earls of Leicester might well have one of the greatest band name puns of all time. Under the direction of dobro phenom Jerry Douglas, and with country singer-songwriter Shawn Camp on lead vocals, the Earls are a Grammy-winning star group that plumbs the depths of the bluegrass masters Flatt & Scruggs.

Their performance of "Rollin' in My Sweet Baby's Arms" came at the request of host Larry Groce, who asked them to play one more song for the enraptured audience.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, David Adkins, Dave Mistich, Eric Douglas, Glynis Board, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Andrea Billups is our news director. Eric Douglas was our producer this week.

Bob Powell hosted this morning's show.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning