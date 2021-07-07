COVID's Impact On Education & The Arts

On this West Virginia Morning, we examine ways the pandemic affected education and the arts.

Once the coronavirus made its way to West Virginia, countless organizations and venues had no choice but to shut their doors.The Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown is one institution in the midst of recovery. Shepherd Snyder has more.

Last year, many West Virginia counties were forced into remote and virtual learning models as COVID-19 spread worsened. Some students struggled with learning from home. But as Liz McCormick reports, there were also some who thrived.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning