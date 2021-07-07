© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Morning

COVID's Impact On Education & The Arts

Published July 7, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we examine ways the pandemic affected education and the arts.

Once the coronavirus made its way to West Virginia, countless organizations and venues had no choice but to shut their doors.The Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown is one institution in the midst of recovery. Shepherd Snyder has more.

Last year, many West Virginia counties were forced into remote and virtual learning models as COVID-19 spread worsened. Some students struggled with learning from home. But as Liz McCormick reports, there were also some who thrived.

