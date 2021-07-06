A Look At Jan. 6-Related Charges From The Ohio Valley, Pulitzer Winner Eric Eyre On The Opioid Trial

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look at charges against those from the Ohio Valley who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Also, we take a look at where things stand in a civil trial Cabell County and Huntington against three major opioid distributors.

Six months ago, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Hundreds of people have been charged in connection to the violence at the Capitol that day.The Ohio Valley ReSource has mapped the home counties of those arrested in the Ohio Valley and found nearly four dozen people facing charges around the three states.

Also, thousands of lawsuits have been filed against big drug companies for their alleged role in the opioid epidemic. These lawsuits almost never make it to court, with both sides opting to settle. But that's not the case with Cabell County and the City of Huntington. They are half way through an unlikely trial against three big drug distributors.

Journalist Eric Eyre has watched this case for two months. He also won the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his coverage of the proliferation of pain pills in West Virginia. June Leffler spoke to Eyre about the trial so far.

